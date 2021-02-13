Palace pummelled by Burnley

February 13 2021

Crystal Palace were thumped 3-0 at home to Burnley.

Palace again conceded early to make things difficult for themselves after more shocking defending.

The first came in the fifth minute when Scott Dann fluffed a clearance which allowed Johann Berg Gudmundsson to turn and score.

Five minutes later, Jay Rodriguez rose unchallenged to head in a corner to put Burnley in the driving seat.

Only Leeds (with eight) have conceded more goals from corners in the league this season than Palace's seven.

Burnley went into the game as the division's lowest scorers and scored number three from a brilliant volley from Matt Lowton to finish off a move he started.

Palace have now lost 18 of the last 20 games they have played without injured striker Wilfried Zaha.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Benteke (Mateta 76), Batshuayi (Townsend 62).

Not used: Butland, Ward, Cahill, Mitchell, Kelly.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Cork, Tarkowski, Pieters (Bardsley 87), Mee (Long 85), Gudmundsson (Brady 72), Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Not used: Peacock-Farrell, Brownhill, Stephens, Dunne, Glennon, Mumbongo.