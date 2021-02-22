Palace grab last-gasp Brighton win

February 22 2021

Crystal Palace snatched a late 2-1 win over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Substitute Christian Benteke scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Palace a smash-and-grab victory.

Palace had gone in front with their first attack in the 28th minute after Jean-Philippe Mateta backheeled Jordan Ayew's cross. It was the French striker's first goal since his loan move from Mainz.

Brighton equalised 10 minutes after the break with a Joel Veltman effort into the bottom-right corner.

Albion continued to dominate with 75 per cent possession and enjoyed 25 shots on goal in the game.

However, Palace nabbed a dramatic winner with just their second attempt on target as Benteke expertly volleyed Andros Townsend's left-wing cross into the far corner.

The win moves the Eagles closer to safety up to 32 points and 10 points above the relegation zone.

Research by the staff of footballwhispers reveals that Palace are on course to survive another season in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson's men host third-bottom Fulham at Selhurst Park this Sunday.

Brighton: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister (Lallana 68), Trossard, Gross (Jahanbakhsh 81), Alzate (Welbeck 46), Burn, Veltman.

Not used: Steele, Connolly, Moder, Tau, Propper, Zeqiri.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze (McCarthy 90), Mateta (Benteke 75), Ayew.

Not used: Butland, van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Batshuayi, Kelly.