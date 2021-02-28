Bore draw at Selhurst

February 28 2021

Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw with Fulham at Selhurst Park.

Palace put in a solid defensive performance to claim a rare clean sheet this season.

However, it was another disappointing display in attack with not a single shot on target compared to Fulham's four.

The away side came closest to scoring when Vicente Guaita's strong hand kept out Josh Maja's header off Ivan Cavaleiro's cross.

Maja, Joachim Andersen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek had efforts on goal for the Whites but a dour London derby ended all square.

Fulham remain in the bottom three with 23 points and Palace go up to 33 points and closer to the safety mark.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze (McCarthy 79), Townsend, Ayew, Benteke.

Not used: Butland, Dann, Kelly, Hannam, McCarthy, Mateta, Batshuayi.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Aina (Robinson 45), Adarabioyo, Reed, Decordova-Reid (Cavaleiro 66), Anguissa (Mitrovic 73), Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.

Not used: Fabri, Ream, Lemina, Bryan, Onomah, Kongolo.