Premier stars to watch?

February 28 2021

Which up-and-coming Premier League players should you be looking out for, writes Peter Blake.

Football fans love seeing their teams giving an opportunity to a younger player. They often have a spark or a bit of unpredictability that can provide a huge lift for everyone at a football club.

Who remembers Federico Machedas late winner for Man United against Aston Villa? Or how about when Michael Owen burst onto the scene for Liverpool? Some players go on to have great careers in the game, but others never quite reach their potential.

Looking at the current season, Phil Foden has been a key element of Man Citys charge to the top of the table. The Citizens are heavy favourites at 1/200 to win the league in the Premier League odds as their main rivals have all lacked the necessary consistency to keep up so far.

The Stockport-born midfielder is 14/1 to win the PFA Player of the Year which shows this impact and how hes well thought of.

Which other young players should you watch out for?

Bukayo Saka

Saka has become an important player for Arsenal. He made his debut during the 2018/2019 season. Despite his sides struggles, he scored five and assisted two during the first half of the 2020/201 season. Their problems have been well documented in recent seasons, although they appear to have recovered after a shaky start.

Amad Diallo

The 18-year-old winger is a player that has had huge expectations placed upon since his move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window. He has impressed for Uniteds Under 23 side, although the closest he has come to playing for the first team is being named on the bench. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown a willingness to place faith in youngsters so it shouldn't be long before he is featuring.

Leighton Clarkson

Clarkson is well thought of by everyone at Liverpool and he played a part in two cup matches during the 2019/2020 season. With Liverpool continuing to suffer from injury problems, will Jurgen Klopp be calling on Clarkson before the season ends? He has already made an appearance in the Champions League this season.

Prospects from the past that havent quite made it

Federico Macheda

Macheda was thrown into the spotlight in 2009 after a late winner for Man United against Aston Villa. Following on from that dramatic moment, Macheda would go onto have loan spells across Europe and is now at Panathinaikos.

Josh McEachran

One of many Chelsea youth prospects from over the years that have ultimately been the victim of Chelseas transfer policy. McEachran was part of Chelseas 2010 Fa Youth Cup win but made only 22 appearances for their senior team. Like many of his fellow prospects, McEachran had numerous loan spells before eventually leaving his boyhood club.

PFA Young Player of the Year award

The PFA Young Player of the Year award is usually a good barometer of what young players are set for a good career in the game. Just look at all those who were nominated for last seasons award. The eventual winner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was joined by the Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Chelsea players Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount were also nominated alongside Bukayo Saka.

At the start of the Premier League era, Ryan Giggs won the 1993 award. The Welsh winger went on to play over 900 times and won almost every major trophy during his career.

There are certainly a number of talented youngsters currently plying their trade in the Premier League and it will be exciting to see how they develop over the coming seasons. Foden is part of a generation of English talent that could have a major impact on the world game.