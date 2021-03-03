Palace make their point

March 3 2021

Crystal Palace held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's side claimed a second successive clean sheet as they thwarted second-in-the-league United.

The visitors dominated much of the game played in the thickness of fog but were unable to breach the Eagles back line.

Vincent Guaita kept the scores level at the break with a flying one-handed save to deny Nemanja Matic.

Palace threatened more in the second half without troubling United keeper Dean Henderson.

They almost snatched a late winner when Patrick van Aanholt was through on goal, but his shot was blocked by Henderson.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McCarthy (Riedewald 62), Townsend, Eze (Schlupp 84), Ayew, Benteke.

Not used: Butland, Dann, Mateta, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly, Hannam.

Man Utd: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred (McTominay 74), Matic, Greenwood, Bruno, Rashford, Cavani (James 77).

Not used: Grant, Lindelof, Amad, Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire.