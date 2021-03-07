Palace suffer London derby loss

March 7 2021

Crystal Palace crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Eagles ended their three-game unbeaten run to a ruthless Tottenham outfit with Harry Kane and Gareth Bale on top form.

Bale put Spurs ahead in the 25th minute after Palace captain Luka Milivojevic lost possession to Lucas Moura, who fed Kane and he squared to Bale to slot home.

Milivojevic atoned for his error by sending in a left-wing cross for Christian Benteke to head in a Palace equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Tottenham took just four minutes of the second period to regain their lead through Bale with a close-range header from Kane's nod back.

England striker Kane made it 3-1 on 52 minutes with a brilliant curling 20-yard effort into the top left corner.

Kane made the points safe when he got his team's fourth goal on 76 minutes by converting Son Heung-min's square pass.

The closest Palace came to scoring was when substitute Wilfried Zaha's shot from the edge of the box struck the post.

Tottenham: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Winks (Sissoko 69), Hojbjerg, Son, Moura, Bale (Lamela 69), Kane (Vinicius 80).

Not used: Hart, Dier, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, van Aanholt, Townsend (Schlupp 65), Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze (Zaha 46), Benteke (Mateta 74), Ayew.

Not used: Butland, Dann, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly, Hannam.