Palace are spot on

March 13 2021

Crystal Palace got a first home win since January with a 1-0 success over West Bromwich Albion.

It was also their first top-flight double over the Baggies in the 13th season both teams have met.

The victory moves Roy Hodgson's side on to 37 points and on the brink of Premier League safety.

Luka Milivojevic scored the only goal of the game with a penalty in the 37th minute after Baggies defender Darnell Furlong handled in the area.

Referee Simon Hooper confirmed the decision after referring to the video assistant referee.

Christian Benteke almost doubled Palace's lead but goalkeeper Sam Johnstone pulled off a fine save to push his fierce drive over the bar.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Cahill, Ward, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze (Schlupp 74), Ayew (Townsend 84), Zaha, Benteke.

Not used: Butland, Dann, Kelly, Hannam, Wickham, Mateta, Batshuayi.

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, O'Shea, Townsend, Yokuslu, Phillips (Snodgrass 70), Pereira (Robson-Kanu 64), Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Diagne.

Not used: Button, Ajayi, Robinson, Livermore, Diangana, Peltier, Grant.