Batshuayi: It's very hard for me at Palace

March 31 2021

Crystal Palace striker Michy Batshuayi admits playing for his country gives him "renewed energy".

The on-loan Chelsea forward has hit out at Roy Hodgson for not "trusting" him as much as Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Batshuayi has been stuck on the bench for Palace, starting just seven league games in the Premier League this season.

He scored in Belgium's World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Tuesday with the Red Devils thumping their opponents 8-0.

"I get a breath of renewed energy when I come into the national team, because it's very hard for me at my club," he said after the game.

"The club and the national team are different. The coach, the team members and the system are different from that at Palace.

"With the Red Devils, I feel a lot of trust from the coach; trust that I do not get there (at Palace). With (Roberto) Martinez, we talk to each other a lot, even when I'm back at my club. I give 200 per cent not to disappoint him."

Palace teammate Christian Benteke replaced him and he also found the net in the win in Leuven.

The convincing victory has shortened Belgium's odds of winning the World Cup, taking place next year.

Meanwhile, Cheikhou Kouyate rescued Senegal from an embarrassing loss against Eswatini in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The defender-cum-midfielder netted his third international goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure a 1-1 draw.

Palace attacker Eberechi Eze netted from the spot in England Under-21s' 2-1 success in Croatia.

However, the Three Lions were knocked out of Euro 2021 by Domagoj Bradaric's late goal for Croatia.