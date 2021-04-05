Eagles grab late leveller at Toffees

April 5 2021

Crystal Palace snatched a point in a 1-1 draw away to Everton.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi nabbed a late equaliser to cement Palace's Premier League status for another season.

Everton had the better of the chances but found Eagles stopper Vicente Guaita in outstanding form.

The Spaniard denied Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison with the latter also heading a decent effort over.

James Rodriguez gave Everton a the lead in the 56th minute with a strike inside the post after Palace failed to clear their lines.

Batshuayi came on for Christian Benteke in the 84th minute and within two minutes levelled the scores with a left-foot shot into the far corner.

The Goodison Park result moves Palace up to 38 points and 12th with eight fixtures remaining.

Everton: Olsen, Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Digne, Mina, Rodriguez (Gbamin, 78), Andre Gomes (Sigurdsson, 30), Coleman (Godfrey, 76), Davies.

Not used: Virginia, Tyrer, King, Nkounkou, Broadhead, John.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald (Schlupp, 68), Zaha, Eze, Ayew (Batshuayi, 83), Benteke (Mateta, 77).

Not used: Butland, Dann, Mitchell, Kelly, Hannam, Townsend.