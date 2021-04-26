Palace are out-Foxed

April 26 2021

Crystal Palace were defeated 2-1 away at Leicester City.

Wilfried Zaha gave Palace the ideal start when he fired his team into the lead after only 12 minutes.

Christian Benteke dispossessed Youri Tielemans in the middle of the pitch, leaving Eberechi Eze to run at the Foxes defence and his slide-rule pass allowed Zaha to slot home.

The hosts equalised five minutes after the interval when Timothy Castagne blasted into the roof of the net off Kelechi Iheanacho's pass.

Palace had an excellent chance to restore their lead when Jairo Riedewald was through on goal but opted to pass it to Benteke and Jonny Evans slid in to tackle the striker.

The Foxes then got what proved to be the winning goal in the 80th minute with a powerful effort from Iheanacho inside the area.

Roy Hodgson's side remain 13th in the Premier League table on 38 points from 32 matches.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas (Albrighton 70), Maddison (Perez 70), Iheanacho, Vardy.

Not used: Ward, Amartey, Under, Choudhury, Pereira, Mendy, Praet.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic (McCarthy 83), Riedewald (Schlupp 85), Zaha, Eze, Ayew (Townsend 78), Benteke.

Not used: Butland, Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Kelly.