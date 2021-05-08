Palace cut through Blades

May 8 2021

Crystal Palace mathematically secured their Premier League status for another season after a 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Palace made light work of the victory over the already-relegated Blades to move up to 41 points and safety.

Christian Benteke gave Palace the perfect start by scoring with a deflected effort off George Baldock after just 67 seconds. It was the striker's fourth goal in 10 outings for his side.

He should have added another but guided his header from Jeffrey Schlupp's cross too near to keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

After the break, the 30-year-old also hit the post after pinching the ball off Blades midfielder John Fleck.

Ebere Eze made the points safe two minutes from time when he collected the ball in his own half by the touchline and drove forward to score another deflected goal for the Eagles.

Sheff Utd: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Berge (Osborn 60), Burke (Jebbison 65), McGoldrick, Bryan (Lundstram 80).

Not used: Foderingham, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Brewster.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Milivojevic, Eze, Schlupp (Riedewald 71), Townsend (Ayew 75), Zaha, Benteke.

Not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Dann, Kelly, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Mateta.