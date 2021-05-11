Palace pay the penalty

May 11 2021
Crystal Palace threw away an early lead to lose 3-1 at Southampton.
Christian Benteke scored after just two minutes for the second successive game following his effort against Sheffield United last time out.
The Belgian took down a high ball in the area and fired into the bottom corner for his eighth league goal of the season.
Danny Ings levelled for Southampton with a neat turn and poke inside the post in the 19th minute.
Before the break, Luka Milivojevic wasted a chance to put Palace back in front when his weak penalty was saved by Fraser Forster after Wilfried Zaha was felled in the box.
Che Adams put the Saints 2-1 up on 48 minutes with a close-range finish at the back post off a well-worked corner.
Then Ings made the game safe for his second of the night by slipping past Scott Dann to fire home in the 75th minute.
Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Ings (Obafemi 76), Adams, Redmond, Armstrong, Minamino, Bednarek (Salisu 46).
Not used: McCarthy, Djenpo, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, NLundulu, Ferry.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojevic (Schlupp 65), Ayew (Batshuayi 72), Eze, Zaha, Benteke (Mateta 78).
Not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Townsend, McCarthy, Cahill, Kelly.
