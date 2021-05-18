Hodgson to depart from Palace role

May 18 2021

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will leave at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old's contract was due to expire in the summer but he has decided to step aside from top-flight football.

Hodgson has been at the helm since September 2017 and he has kept Palace in the Premier League for four successive seasons.

The former England manager's last match will be against Liverpool this Sunday.

Hodgson told the club website: "After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace.

"Its been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

"I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Palace, I have been privileged to work with an outstanding group of professional and dedicated players, most of whom have been with me throughout the four years. A manager is only as good as the players who perform on the pitch. I have been fortunate that those in my charge have certainly given me that and I thank them for it.

"I am sure I speak for all the players, my coaching staff and backroom team, when I say I am proud of the work we have done together to retain our Premier League status during this time."