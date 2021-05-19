Palace suffer Gunners smash and grab raid

May 19 2021

Crystal Palace conceded two stoppage-time goals to lose 3-1 at home to Arsenal.

The defeat soured Palace boss Roy Hodgson's last home game as manager in front of 6,500 returning fans at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal had gone in front after 35 minutes when Nicolas Pepe finished off a well-worked move.

The Eagles equalised on 62 minutes with a Christian Benteke header off Andros Townsend's free-kick on the left. It was the striker's 10th goal of the season.

Palace looked more likely to grab the winner but were hit with two sucker-punches when the game entered the 90th minute.

Gabriel Martinelli converted fellow substitute Martin Odegaard's cross from close range on 91 minutes.

Then Nicolas Pepe put away Arsenal's third four minutes later for what was an undeserved victory.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Kouyate, McCarthy (Riedewald 82), Schlupp, Benteke (Ayew 79), Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Van Aanholt, Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Arsenal: Leno, Tierney (Xhaka 78), Gabriel, Saka (Odegaard 65), Aubameyang, Holding, Partey (Martinelli 78), Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Smith Rowe.

Not used: Ryan, Ceballos, Lacazette, Willian, Cedric, Mari.