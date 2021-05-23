Eagles finish season with loss at Reds

May 23 2021

Crystal Palace ended their 2020/21 campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The Reds needed the victory to claim a top-four berth and ran out comfortable winners.

Sadio Mane was again the thorn in Palace's side when he put Liverpool in front after 36 minutes.

The Senegal front man poked in off a corner at the back post to continue his good record against Palace.

He has scored in eight consecutive Premier League games against the Eagles.

And he made the points safe in the 74th minute with a shot that deflected off Gary Cahill and beyond Vicente Guaita.

Roy Hodgson bowed out as Palace manager with the team finishing the season in 14th with 44 points.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson (Oxlade-Chamberlain 90), Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Milner 78), Firmino (Jota 90), Mane, Salah

Not used: Adrian, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, N. Williams.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins (Schlupp 58), Cahill, Mitchell, Riedewald, Kouyate (Kelly 89), McCarthy (van Aanholt 88), Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Not used: Butland (GK), Mateta, Clyne, Rak-Sakyi.