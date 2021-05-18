Best football mobile games

May 18 2021

Many modern fans might think that football games started with FIFA 94, writes James Drinkwater.

However, the truth is that these games date back to the late 1970s, with the first one being NASL Soccer.

Then came the 80s and titles like Peles Soccer for the Atari 2600 graced TV screens, as the genre progressed and more games appeared. Even text-based managers originate way before Sports Interactives franchise, with Kevin Toms Football Manager, in 1982.

In 1988, a new level of gameplay was achieved thanks to the first entry in the Kick Off series, where players could do overhead kicks and things never before thought possible in a video game. Then, EA Sports came onto the scene in 1993 with FIFA International Soccer and started developing its now dominant franchise.

However, today, you dont need a fast computer or a console to enjoy some footie magic. You can play these types of games on your phone, and here are some great ones.

Super Striker

This is an online slot, so you cant score goals in this game, though theres a goal symbol, however, a big win is always looming as this is a high-variance slot with a max exposure of 5,000. This means that the game pays out often and can provide wins 5,000 times a players bet. Its a title from industry leader NetEnt, and it features nice graphics and animations and is loads of fun.

Its football theme is put to good use and there is a penalty shootout mini-game. You can find it at many great online casinos alongside other slots that are football-theme.

If you join one of these platforms, youre usually rewarded with a nice welcome bonus and they appreciate your loyalty by providing perks and prizes for playing.

Final Kick 2019

A game that tries to capture that retro arcade feel. A little bit of nostalgia. For one reason or another, people love penalties. The drama and excitement they bring. They cant wait for them in real-life matches and video games. Well, here youre allowed to play a shootout over and over again. You can refine your penalty-taking skills to perfection.

You can play it for free, take part in many weekly and offline tournaments, get in some competitive fun in the multiplayer mode, and just have fun with the use of simple controls and great gameplay.

Football Manager 2020 Mobile

Manager games are still popular. If you think that these games experienced a boom in the early and mid-2000s and went away, youre wrong. Theyre still going strong. And, now, theyre available for mobile play.

SEGA brings the world this great game, that like most sports sims, allows you to put together a team, win games, and go for the gold. Its licensed most of the big leagues in Europe, and it has ones from South Korea and the US. In total there are 60 leagues from 21 nations to choose from.