Palace kick off at Chelsea

June 16 2021
Crystal Palace will open their 2021/22 Premier League season away at Chelsea on August 14.
The Eagles' first home match is against new boys Brentford on August 21, they will visit London rivals Tottenham in the Boxing Day clash and host a tricky fixture with Manchester United on the campaign's final day on May 22.
August
Saturday, 14: Chelsea (A)
Saturday, 21: Brentford (H)
Saturday, 28: West Ham United (A)
September
Saturday, 11: Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Saturday, 18: Liverpool (A)
Saturday, 25: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
October
Satuday, 2: Leicester City (H)
Saturday, 16: Arsenal (A)
Saturday 23: Newcastle United (H)
Saturday, 30: Manchester City (A)
November
Saturday, 6: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
Saturday, 20: Burnley (A)
Saturday, 27: Aston Villa (H)
Tuesday, 30: Leeds United (A)
December
Saturday, 4: Manchester United (A)
Saturday, 11: Everton (H)
Tuesday, 14: Southampton (H)
Saturday, 18: Watford (A)
Sunday, 26: Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Tuesday, 28: Norwich City (H)
January
Saturday, 1: West Ham United (H)
Saturday, 15: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Saturday, 22: Liverpool (H)
February
Tuesday, 8: Norwich City (A)
Saturday, 12: Brentford (A)
Saturday, 19: Chelsea (H)
Saturday, 26: Burnley (H)
March
Saturday, 5: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
Saturday, 12: Manchester City (H)
Saturday, 19: Newcastle United (A)
April
Saturday, 2: Arsenal (H)
Saturday, 9: Leicester City (A)
Saturday, 16: Everton (A)
Saturday, 23: Leeds United (H)
Saturday, 30: Southampton (A)
May
Saturday, 7: Watford (H)
Sunday, 15: Aston Villa (A)
Sunday 22: Manchester United (H)
