You are here: Home > News > Palace kick off at Chelsea
June 27 2021 5.37am

Palace kick off at Chelsea

June 16 2021

Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace will open their 2021/22 Premier League season away at Chelsea on August 14.

The Eagles' first home match is against new boys Brentford on August 21, they will visit London rivals Tottenham in the Boxing Day clash and host a tricky fixture with Manchester United on the campaign's final day on May 22.

August

Saturday, 14: Chelsea (A)

Saturday, 21: Brentford (H)

Saturday, 28: West Ham United (A)

September

Saturday, 11: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday, 18: Liverpool (A)

Saturday, 25: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

October

Satuday, 2: Leicester City (H)

Saturday, 16: Arsenal (A)

Saturday 23: Newcastle United (H)

Saturday, 30: Manchester City (A)

November

Saturday, 6: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday, 20: Burnley (A)

Saturday, 27: Aston Villa (H)

Tuesday, 30: Leeds United (A)

December

Saturday, 4: Manchester United (A)

Saturday, 11: Everton (H)

Tuesday, 14: Southampton (H)

Saturday, 18: Watford (A)

Sunday, 26: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Tuesday, 28: Norwich City (H)

January

Saturday, 1: West Ham United (H)

Saturday, 15: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday, 22: Liverpool (H)

February

Tuesday, 8: Norwich City (A)

Saturday, 12: Brentford (A)

Saturday, 19: Chelsea (H)

Saturday, 26: Burnley (H)

March

Saturday, 5: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday, 12: Manchester City (H)

Saturday, 19: Newcastle United (A)

April

Saturday, 2: Arsenal (H)

Saturday, 9: Leicester City (A)

Saturday, 16: Everton (A)

Saturday, 23: Leeds United (H)

Saturday, 30: Southampton (A)

May

Saturday, 7: Watford (H)

Sunday, 15: Aston Villa (A)

Sunday 22: Manchester United (H)

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Claudio Ranieri
at 4.53am by cryrst

Mismanagement
at 12.27am by Rachid Rachid Rachid

Mismanagement
at 12.18am by HKOwen

Meet Our New Manager
at 11.24pm by Bert the Head

Meet Our New Manager
at 11.15pm by Mapletree

Meet Our New Manager
at 11.04pm by Ali_Campbell

You are here: Home > News > Palace kick off at Chelsea