Vieira confirmed as Palace boss

July 4 2021

Crystal Palace have confirmed that former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has signed a 3 year deal to become their new manager.

The 45-year-old has had previous managerial positions at Manchester City, coaching at their Academy, and then stints at New York City F.C, and Nice in France.

Palace Chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "Im delighted and excited that Patrick has agreed to join Crystal Palace as our manager following successfully learning his trade at the City Group, and experiencing positive managerial spells at New York City and then Nice, who he led to the Europa League.

"We have a lot to do to prepare in the coming weeks and I look forward to working closely with Patrick and Dougie in bringing in some new faces to help us all to a successful season."

Vieira said: "I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

"It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the Academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

"I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the clubs supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team."