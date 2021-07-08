Palace make Olise first summer buy

July 8 2021

Crystal Palace have made their first summer signing by landing Reading attacking midfielder Michael Olise.

Palace had been tracking the Olise for some time and have secured the 19-year-old on a five-year contract.

Olise scored seven goals and made 12 assists from 46 matches with Reading last season and he was named EFL Young Player of the Season.

Born in Hammersmith, he came through ranks at Chelsea, Manchester City and then Reading and has represented France Under-18s.

I had a conversation with the manager and he was talking about how he sees me in the team: the plans, the development and the vision for the club, Olise told Palace TV. Its very good, so I thought it was a good fit.

Its a big moment: Premier League football. The Premier League is known to be the top league in the world, so its definitely going to be a lot tougher. But nothing that Im not ready for.