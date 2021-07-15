You are here: Home > News > Ward extends Palace stay
July 19 2021 3.39am

Ward extends Palace stay

July 15 2021

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The long-serving right back was out of contract at the end of last season but he has now committed until 2023.

Ward was a prominent member of the side last term as the Eagles secured another year in the Premier League.

Since joining from Portsmouth for £400,000 in 2012, the 31-year-old has played 273 games, scoring five goals.

Ward told Palace TV: Im delighted. I think its great to have committed the future to the club.

"We know its an exciting time for the club in the way things are shaping up, so I think with a new manager coming in and staff as well, its going to be an exciting period.

