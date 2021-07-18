Palace snap up young centre half

July 18 2021

Crystal Palace have swooped for defender Marc Guehi from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has signed a five-year contract with the Eagles.

Guehi was one of the Championship's impressive performers while on loan at Swansea last season.

The centre half, who has represented England since U16 level and has claimed 11 U21 caps, is thrilled to have made the move across London.

He told Palace TV: "Im very excited. Its a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League. Im really excited to get going.

"[The club is taking] a really exciting direction with the new gaffer thats come in. A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come."