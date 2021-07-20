Townsend moves to Toffees on a free

July 20 2021

Free agent Andros Townsend has left Crystal Palace for Everton.

The 30-year-old was out of contract and has joined Palace's Premier League rivals on a two-year deal.

Townsend signed from Newcastle for £13million in July 2016 and made 185 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

His most memorable effort was a spectacular strike in Palace's 3-2 win at Manchester City in December 2018.

"After five amazing years and countless memories, it's time to say my goodbyes to everyone at Crystal Palace," Townsend tweeted.

"I'd like to say particular thank yous to the chairman for bringing me to Selhurst and giving me the opportunity to wear the red and blue, to Sam (Allardyce) and Roy (Hodgson) for their belief in me, and to my teammates for the special moments we enjoyed together on the pitch.

"To the Palace fans. The beating heart of the club. To each and every one of you... thank you. Thank you for all your supports, it's that support which makes the club and Selhurst Park so special.

"It's a shame we didn't get to say goodbye properly, but we'll be seeing each other soon enough and I'm already looking forward to returning to Selhurst when we meet again."