Sakho heads back to France

July 27 2021

Free agent Mamadou Sakho has left Crystal Palace for Montpellier.

The centre half's contract had expired at the end of last season and has returned to his native France.

Sakho, 31, initially joined on loan from Liverpool in January 2017 and impressed enough to make the move full time that summer.

Palace paid around £26million for his services and he went on to play 75 games over four-and-a-half years.