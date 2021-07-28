You are here: Home > News > Van Aanholt makes Eagles exit
July 28 2021

Patrick van Aanholt has departed Crystal Palace after his contract expired.

The left back's deal was not renewed by Palace at the end of last season and he has now signed for Galatasaray.

He put himself in the shop window while playing for the Netherlands in the summer's European Championships.

Van Aanholt came to Palace from Sunderland in January 2017 and played 134 matches, scoring 14 goals.

He tweeted: So many words, what to say. Thank you for the 4.5 years. Palace has been a proper home to me, you'll forever be apart of my life. To the boys, good luck for the up & coming season. Big change big opportunity big rewards. Make it count.

