Van Aanholt makes Eagles exit

July 28 2021
Patrick van Aanholt has departed Crystal Palace after his contract expired.
The left back's deal was not renewed by Palace at the end of last season and he has now signed for Galatasaray.
He put himself in the shop window while playing for the Netherlands in the summer's European Championships.
Van Aanholt came to Palace from Sunderland in January 2017 and played 134 matches, scoring 14 goals.
He tweeted: So many words, what to say. Thank you for the 4.5 years. Palace has been a proper home to me, you'll forever be apart of my life. To the boys, good luck for the up & coming season. Big change big opportunity big rewards. Make it count.
Out Of Contract
at 10.56am by Dubai Eagle
Welcome Joachim Anderson
at 10.39am by TheBigToePunt
Welcome Joachim Anderson
at 10.30am by Palace in the Blood
How many players do we still need (realistic)
at 10.28am by Frickin Saweet
Welcome Joachim Anderson
at 10.18am by Frickin Saweet
How many players do we still need (realistic)
at 10.17am by Palace in the Blood
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2020 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.