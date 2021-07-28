Palace swoop for Andersen

July 28 2021
Crystal Palace have signed the defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon.
The Denmark international has signed a five-year contract after impressing on loan with Fulham last season.
Andersen joins for a reported £14.9million, plus £2m in add-ons, and will bolster the centre half position.
Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann were all released by the Eagles after the season ended.
He told Palaces website: The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team. I have a very positive impression of Patrick from the conversations I have had with him.
The 25-year-old was part of the Denmark squad that reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and is Patrick Vieiras fourth signing of the summer.
