Palace borrow Gallagher from Chelsea

July 30 2021

Crystal Palace have signed Conor Gallagher on a season's loan from Chelsea.

The Blues midfielder was lent to West Bromwich Albion last term and put in a number of impressive performances in the Premier League.

Gallagher, 21, reportedly turned down interest from Leeds and Newcastle to make the switch to Selhurst Park.

He said: "Im buzzing to be here. I cant wait to get started, Im happy to get the deal over the line.

"I spoke to the manager, I liked what he said, I liked how he wants to play, how he wants me to play and how he wants the team to play. I feel like I can learn from him and the players around me."