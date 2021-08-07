Palace sting the Hornets

August 7 2021

Crystal Palace ended their summer campaign with a 3-1 win at home to Watford.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace in front on 29 minutes with a penalty he won himself after he was pulled back by Danny Rose in the area.

After the break, Zaha doubled Palace's lead when he cut inside and fired into the back of the net.

Watford got on the score sheet with a strike from substitute Troy Deeney who curled home via a deflection.

Eagles substitute Christian Benteke made it 3-1 with a looping header to seal victory over the Hornets.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate (Tomkins 89), Guehi, Mitchell (Hannam 71), McArthur (Gallagher 71), Riedewald, Schlupp (Banks 80), Zaha, Ayew (Rak-Sakyi 80), Mateta (Benteke 71).

Not used: Butland, Kelly, Clyne, Boateng.

Patrick Vieira's Palace began their unbeaten pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win at Walsall, on July 17. Zaha netted for the Eagles after good link-up play Rob Street.

Away at Ipswich a week later, Zaha notched again from the spot after he was fouled in the penalty area.

On July 27, Palace were held to a 2-2 draw at home to South London rivals Charlton. Academy players Jesurun Rakl-Sakyi and Scott Banks were on target.

Palace won their next pre-season game on July 31 with a 3-1 triumph at Reading. Cheikhou Kouyate was shown a straight red card for a foul on Ovie Ejaria in the first half.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta opened the scoring with a penalty after he was fouled. Reading were soon on terms, but Palace regained their advantage through Jordan Ayew. Banks' brilliant free-kick ensured a 3-1 success.