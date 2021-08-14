You are here: Home > News > Palace well beaten by Chelsea
August 19 2021 5.48pm

Palace well beaten by Chelsea

August 14 2021

Crystal Palace crashed to a 3-0 loss at Chelsea in their Premier League opener.

It was a harsh introduction to English management for new Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Chelsea were worthy winners as a disappointing Eagles failed to have a single shot or touch in the opponents' box in the first half.

Marcos Alonso curled in Chelsea's first goal with a free-kick from 20 yards out after 27 minutes.

Christian Pulisic nabbed a second off the bar five minutes before the break after Vicente Guaita pushed Mason Mount's cross into his path.

Then Trevoh Chalobah made it 3-0 with a low strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards on 58 minutes.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta (James 67), Rudiger, Alonso (Emerson 87), Christensen, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chalobah, Mount, Pulisic (Havertz 81), Werner.

Not used: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Chilwell, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Kouyate, Guehi, Ward, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp (Andersen 57), Ayew, Zaha, Mateta (Benteke 57).

Not used: Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Hannam, Banks, Rak-Sakyi, Street.

