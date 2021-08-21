Palace play out Bees stalemate

August 21 2021
Crystal Palace were held to a goalless draw by Premier League newcomers Brentford.
Patrick Viera's men started the brighter of the sides with debutant Conor Gallagher hitting the woodwork in the early stages.
Skipper James McArthur then had a strike from the edge of the area repelled by Bees keeper David Raya in the second half.
Brentford almost broke the deadlock when Bryan Mbeumo's free-kick from the right hit the top of the bar.
However, a lack of cutting edge cost Palace but they now have a point on the board after this scrappy encounter.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Zaha, Schlupp (Ayew 68), Benteke.
Not used: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Mateta, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.
Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Norgaard, Canós, Onyeka (Ghoddos 70), Toney, Jansson, Mbeumo (Wissa 77), Ajer, Janelt (Bidstrup 87).
Not used: Fernández, Goode, Forss, Dervisoglu, Sorensen, Roerslev.
Two substitute goalkeepers
at 10.29pm by HKOwen
Pinged after the Red and Blue
at 10.27pm by NEILLO
We have Zaha
at 10.18pm by X20XEV
Back from yesterday's game
at 10.06pm by doombear
Parish, Brexit and Club Shop
at 9.56pm by X20XEV
Could Palace be in a relegation battle this year?
at 9.56pm by doombear
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2020 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.