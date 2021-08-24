Palace exit League Cup at first hurdle

August 24 2021

Crystal Palace crashed out of the League Cup with a late 1-0 defeat at Watford.

The Eagles have now been knocked out in round two for the third successive season.

They dominated this tie at Vicarage Road but have yet to win or score under new manager Patrick Vieira.

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta had two first-half strikes saved by Ben Foster, who also denied Christian Benteke.

Ashley Fletcher put the Hornets into the next stage with the winner after 86 minutes, poking home a Cucho Hernandez cross.

Watford: Foster, Rose, Sieralta, Ekong, Ngakia (Femenia 62), Etebo, Louza, Sema (Cleverley 76), Fletcher, Hernandez, King (Dennis 45).

Not used: Elliott, Cathcart, Baah, Alvarado.

Palace: Butland, Tomkins (Mitchell 81), Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, Kouyaté, Gallagher (McArthur 63), Ayew, Zaha, Mateta (Benteke 63).

Not used: Guaita, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.