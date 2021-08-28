You are here: Home > News > Hughes signs for the Palace
August 30 2021 12.18am

Hughes signs for the Palace

August 28 2021

Crystal Palace have secured the signing of Watford midfielder Will Hughes.

The Surrey born 26-year-old has signed a 3 year deal, and is Patrick Vierra's sixth signing of the summer.

Hughes is a former England Under-21 player, who played alongside Wilfried Zaha.

The former Watford player, who started his career at Derby County, was delighted to get the deal over the line: "Fans want to see players give 100% and thats the minimum Ill give. Thats what they can expect [Palace are] planning for the future and its exciting times ahead. Theyre not just planning for the here and now, which is obviously important, but theyve got a big project going on here so its exciting to be part of it."

Palace co-chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "Will has an abundance of talent and has shown it from a young age. He joins us with a wealth of experience but with years of football still ahead of him, and we hope he will greatly add to the quality of our midfield."

