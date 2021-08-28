Hughes signs for the Palace

August 28 2021

Crystal Palace have secured the signing of Watford midfielder Will Hughes.

The Surrey born 26-year-old has signed a 3 year deal, and is Patrick Vierra's sixth signing of the summer.

Hughes is a former England Under-21 player, who played alongside Wilfried Zaha.

The former Watford player, who started his career at Derby County, was delighted to get the deal over the line: "Fans want to see players give 100% and thats the minimum Ill give. Thats what they can expect [Palace are] planning for the future and its exciting times ahead. Theyre not just planning for the here and now, which is obviously important, but theyve got a big project going on here so its exciting to be part of it."

Palace co-chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "Will has an abundance of talent and has shown it from a young age. He joins us with a wealth of experience but with years of football still ahead of him, and we hope he will greatly add to the quality of our midfield."