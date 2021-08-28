You are here: Home > News > Palace bag point at Hammers
August 30 2021 12.18am

August 28 2021

West Ham 2-2 Palace

Crystal Palace got their first goals of the season in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

The Eagles twice came from behind to claim an important point thanks to Connor Gallagher's double.

Pablo Fornals put league leaders West Ham into a deserved lead in the 39th minute after one-two with Michail Antonio.

Palace improved after the break and the on-loan Gallagher levelled on 58 minutes with a bundled close-range effort.

Antonio took advantage of Joachim Andersen's weak header to blast West Ham back in front 10 minutes later.

Gallagher equalised for Palace again seconds afterwards with a neat turn in the box to fire past Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham: Fabianksi, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Fornals (Yarmolenko 86), Benrahma, Bowen (Lanzini 78), Antonio.

Not used: Areola, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur (Schlupp 87), Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Mateta, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald, Street, Rak-Sakyi.

