Edouard is an Eagle!

August 31 2021

Crystal Palace have completed the transfer deadline day signing of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

The 23-year-old French striker signs on a four year deal from Celtic, where he scored 86 goals in 179 appearances.

Palace chairman Steve Parish told cpfc.co.uk: "Odsonne is a player of proven quality. He was a player in high demand and I'm delighted he chose to join Crystal Palace as another fantastic addition to our squad."

Speaking with Palace TV, Edouard said: "I'm very happy to be here today. I can't [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I'm confident in myself and my teammates to be successful."

Edouard completes an impressive transfer window for the Eagles, becoming their seventh signing since the transfer window opened in June.