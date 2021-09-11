You are here: Home > News > Eagles smash Spurs by three
September 15 2021 10.45am

Eagles smash Spurs by three

September 11 2021

Crystal Palace won their first game of the season with a 3-0 triumph over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace were good value for their victory against the league leaders after a dominant performance.

They had the upper hand even before Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga was sent off after he picked up a second yellow card in the 58th minute.

Wilfried Zaha put his team in the driving seat with a penalty on 76 minutes for his first goal of the season after Ben Davies handled in the area.

In the 84th minute, Odsonne Edouard had an instant impact from the bench by scoring on his debut after just 28 seconds off Zaha's cross.

The former Celtic striker made it a dream day by adding another in stoppage time from Conor Gallagher's pass for 3-0.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate (Milivojevic 67), McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew (Olise 87), Zaha, Benteke (Edouard 83).

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald, Hughes.

Tottenham: Lloris, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Dier (Rodon 12), Tanganga, Winks (Davies 60), Royal, Alli, Skipp, Moura, Kane.

Not used: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Ndombele, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday.

