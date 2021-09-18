Palace see Red at Anfield

September 18 2021

Crystal Palace were defeated 3-0 away to Liverpool.

Palace began the game brightly and were inches away from taking the lead inside the opening two minutes.

Conor Gallagher's lofted pass to Wilfried Zaha in the penalty area saw the Ivorian take a touch and Alisson Becker had to come out to claw the ball onto the upright.

The Eagles were equal to Liverpool's attacking threat but conceded two minutes before half-time.

Vicente Guaita parried Mo Salah's header off a Reds corner and Sadio Mane reacted quickest to pounce at the far post.

The hosts scored off another flag kick in the 78th minute when slack marking from substitute Jairo Riedewald allowed Salah to make it 2-0.

Liverpool got their third goal in the 89th minute through Naby Keita's curling effort.

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago (Keita 62), Henderson (Origi 88), Milner, Mane, Salah, Jota (Jones 76).

Not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Robertson, Phillips.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate (Olise 82), McArthur (Riedewald 65), Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke (Edouard 65).

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Kelly, Milivojevic, Hughes.