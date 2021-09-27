You are here: Home > News > Palace drop two points in last minute
October 1 2021 3.54pm

Palace drop two points in last minute

September 27 2021

Crystal Palace conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 at home to Brighton.

Palace thought they had secured a victory over their arch rivals thanks to Wilfried Zaha's penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Zaha slotted home after Conor Gallagher was bundled over in the box by Leandro Trossard.

Jordan Ayew then missed a golden opportunity to make the three points safe but fired wide from close range.

Brighton snatched a 95th minute equaliser when Neal Maupay got on the end of a long ball and nipped in between two defenders to lob Vicente Guaita.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Kouyate 71), McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew (Schlupp 86), Zaha, Edouard (Benteke 71).

Not used: Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Hughes, Olise, Mateta.

Brighton: Sanchez, Cucurella, Duffy, Burn (Alzate 45 (Moder 65)), Veltman Dunk, Maupay, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Welbeck (Connolly 76).

Not used: Steele, Lamptey, Mac Allister, March, Roberts, Richards.

