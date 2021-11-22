New book Palace Pioneers celebrates first Crystal Palace FC

November 22 2021
To mark the 160th anniversary of the first Crystal Palace being formed, a new book has been released on the team.
The original Crystal Palace FC was a famous club that blazed a trail for world football.
It helped found the Football Association to create a unified set of laws that saw the birth of the game.
Palace were involved in devising the FA Cup competition and reached the semi-final in its first season, while they also provided players for the early England international matches.
'Palace Pioneers' tells the story of these influential Victorian men, the teams acclaimed history and its legacy.
There is an in-depth review of each season, player profiles, over 100 photographs, plus extensive facts and stats.
Written by the Holmesdale Online's Gordon Law, this book is a complete record of the celebrated club that all football enthusiasts will enjoy.
Get your copy, available for £9.99 on Amazon worldwide here.
