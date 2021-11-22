New book Palace Pioneers celebrates first Crystal Palace FC

November 22 2021

To mark the 160th anniversary of the first Crystal Palace being formed, a new book has been released on the team.

The original Crystal Palace FC was a famous club that blazed a trail for world football.

It helped found the Football Association to create a unified set of laws that saw the birth of the game.

Palace were involved in devising the FA Cup competition and reached the semi-final in its first season, while they also provided players for the early England international matches.

'Palace Pioneers' tells the story of these influential Victorian men, the teams acclaimed history and its legacy.

There is an in-depth review of each season, player profiles, over 100 photographs, plus extensive facts and stats.

Written by the Holmesdale Online's Gordon Law, this book is a complete record of the celebrated club that all football enthusiasts will enjoy.

Get your copy, available for £9.99 on Amazon worldwide here.