December 1 2021

You will already know the original Crystal Palace FC helped found the FA and took part in the first FA Cup. But what about these nuggets?

1. The football team was formed in 1861 by members of Crystal Palace Cricket Club. The cricketers wanted to continue playing football after leaving their public schools and universities.

2. Contrary to recent reports, there is no evidence the team played in light blue and white halves. The Football Annuals of the time described the kit as: "Blue and white jersey, (navy) blue knickerbockers and dark blue stockings." It is likely the shirts were one-inch hoops as that was the most popular design during this period.

3. The team was given many nicknames in the newspapers which included the 'Sydenhamites', the 'Palatians' and the 'CPs'.

4. Palace stalwarts and brothers Theodore, Alfred and Henry Lloyd are the great-great grandsons of Sampson Lloyd II, who co-founded Lloyds Bank.

5. Keeper Alexander Morten, aged 41, is the oldest player to make an England debut and he remains his countrys second-oldest player ever behind Stanley Matthews. He was captain for England's second match.

6. Former Palace defender William Cloete died in the sinking of the Lusitania by a German U-boat in May 1915. Cloete has a town in Mexico named in his honour.

7. Forward Charles Chenery is the only player to be selected for Englands first three fixtures. The Palace star also scored on his second appearance against Scotland.

8. Palace spent two seasons playing in Billet Field, behind the Crooked Billet pub in Penge after their pitch in Crystal Palace Park was unavailable.

9. Goalkeeper Arthur Savage is believed to be the man who brought football to Australia. He was an organiser of the first reported match in New South Wales under Association rules in 1880.

10. A number of England internationals capped at other clubs also turned out for Palace. They include England's first captain Cuthbert Ottaway and the 'King of Football' Charles Alcock.

Palace Pioneers: How the first Crystal Palace FC helped create the modern game

