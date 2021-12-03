You are here: Home > News > New book out on Crystal Palace memorabilia
December 5 2021 6.52am

New book out on Crystal Palace memorabilia

December 3 2021

Crystal Palace Fan Treasures

Crystal Palace Fan Treasures

A colourful new book showcases some of the best Crystal Palace supporter mementos from back in the day.

Take a nostalgic journey through the world of Crystal Palace with this magical collection of memorabilia.

Written by the Holmesdale Online's Gordon Law, 'Crystal Palace Fan Treasures' will bring you back to a football golden era of Subbuteo, Shoot! and stickers.

When ripping open a Panini packet to see if any of your heroes or a shiny were inside was an instant thrill.

The joy of wearing your first replica kit, getting the autograph of a legend or finding that rare pin badge.

This colourful book of Palace keepsakes is a mix of history and memories and perhaps proof that the game really was better back then.

Get your copy, available for £9.99 on Amazon worldwide here.

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Man U predictions.
at 3.31am by CT Charlie

Ørneblikket 104
at 2.04am by norwayeagle

Man U predictions.
at 11.48pm by maddog

HF - 'Straight Outta Holmesdale'
at 11.25pm by Jimenez

Patrick looks pickled!
at 10.50pm by Bexley Eagle

Leeds V Palace match Thread
at 10.43pm by Bexley Eagle

You are here: Home > News > New book out on Crystal Palace memorabilia