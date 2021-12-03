New book out on Crystal Palace memorabilia

December 3 2021

A colourful new book showcases some of the best Crystal Palace supporter mementos from back in the day.

Take a nostalgic journey through the world of Crystal Palace with this magical collection of memorabilia.

Written by the Holmesdale Online's Gordon Law, 'Crystal Palace Fan Treasures' will bring you back to a football golden era of Subbuteo, Shoot! and stickers.

When ripping open a Panini packet to see if any of your heroes or a shiny were inside was an instant thrill.

The joy of wearing your first replica kit, getting the autograph of a legend or finding that rare pin badge.

This colourful book of Palace keepsakes is a mix of history and memories and perhaps proof that the game really was better back then.

Get your copy, available for £9.99 on Amazon worldwide here.