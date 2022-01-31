Mateta seals perm deal

January 31 2022
Crystal Palace have confirmed the permanent signing of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from German club Mainz 05.
The 24-year-old Frenchman, originally signed on a loan deal a year ago, has made the move long term by signing a four and a half year deal.
He told cpfc.co.uk: Im happy. I want to say thank you to the gaffer [Patrick Vieira], he trusted in me. And [thank you to] Dougie [Freedman], the Chairman [Steve Parish] and the team and the fans also, and my family.
Chairman Steve Parish added: We are delighted to secure the long-term future of Jean-Philippe. Coming to a new country, a new team and a new league is not easy and JP worked incredibly hard to get and then take his opportunities.
He really has shown the aptitude, attitude and dedication we look for along with his natural footballing ability. Im looking forward to seeing much more of him in a Palace shirt.
JP ????#CPFC pic.twitter.com/Hbg1s5piZ3— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 31, 2022
Gemma Lee
at 7.37pm by HartlepoolFan
Palace v Hartlepool Match Thread
at 7.21pm by Tickled pink
Palace v Hartlepool Match Thread
at 7.17pm by Tickled pink
Palace v Hartlepool Match Thread
at 7.15pm by Tickled pink
Julian Speroni
at 7.12pm by Tickled pink
Palace v Hartlepool Match Thread
at 7.08pm by TheBigToePunt
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2021 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.