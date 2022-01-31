Mateta seals perm deal

January 31 2022

Crystal Palace have confirmed the permanent signing of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from German club Mainz 05.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, originally signed on a loan deal a year ago, has made the move long term by signing a four and a half year deal.

He told cpfc.co.uk: Im happy. I want to say thank you to the gaffer [Patrick Vieira], he trusted in me. And [thank you to] Dougie [Freedman], the Chairman [Steve Parish] and the team and the fans also, and my family.

Chairman Steve Parish added: We are delighted to secure the long-term future of Jean-Philippe. Coming to a new country, a new team and a new league is not easy and JP worked incredibly hard to get and then take his opportunities.

He really has shown the aptitude, attitude and dedication we look for along with his natural footballing ability. Im looking forward to seeing much more of him in a Palace shirt.