Palace take the plunge on Plange

February 1 2022

Crystal Palace have secured the signing of Derby County striker Luke Plange for 1 million pounds.

The 19-year-old former Arsenal trainee has signed a four year deal and will head straight back to Derby County on loan for the remainder of the season.

Under the stewardship of Rams manager Wayne Rooney, Plange has made six starts in the Championship in the past couple of months, scoring three goals, including a goal in Derby's dramatic 2-2 draw against Birmingham on Sunday.

Plange told cpfc.co.uk said: I'm very excited to be joining a big Premier League club. I'm ready to crack on.

Obviously Ill be with Derby, fighting for them in the Championship at the moment, but I will be ready to go back to Crystal Palace in the summer and get ready to go.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: Luke is an exceptionally talented young footballer and one we hope will bring a range of attributes to the club in the years to come.

But first, he has an important role to fulfil playing at Derby, and we appreciate his significance to them in their current circumstances. It is less than 12 years ago that our club was in a similar situation - as a result we were determined to ensure both clubs benefit through this deal. Therefore Luke will return on loan for the remainder of the season and help Derby with their important battles on and off the pitch.

I look forward to seeing Luke compete in Palace colours soon, and until then enjoy the performances he continues to give for Derby.