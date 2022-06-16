Palace to open Premier League season

June 16 2022

Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal in the first match of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The 2022/23 season will have a very different feel about it with the introduction of a break in the middle for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles will open with a home game against Arsenal on Friday 5th August and then play Liverpool the following weekend at Anfield.

The Brighton away fixture is on the 17th September, with the return fixture at Selhurst Park on 11th February.

This year Palace will play Fulham at home on Boxing day - the first game after the break for the World Cup.

Palace finish the season on the 28th May with a home fixture against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

The fixtures list in full:

Friday, 5th August: Palace v Arsenal (20:00) - Sky Sports

Saturday, 13th August: Liverpool v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 20th August: Palace v Aston Villa (15:00)

Saturday, 27th August: Manchester City v Palace (15:00)

Tuesday, 30th August: Palace v Brentford (20:00)

Saturday, 3rd September: Newcastle United v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 10th September: Palace v Manchester United (15:00)

Saturday, 17th September: Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 1st October: Palace v Chelsea (15:00)

Saturday, 8th October: Palace v Leeds United (15:00)

Saturday, 15th October: Leicester City v Palace (15:00)

Tuesday, 18th October: Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00)

Saturday, 22nd October: Everton v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 29th October: Palace v Southampton (15:00)

Saturday, 5th November: West Ham United v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 12th November: Nottingham Forest v Palace (15:00)

Monday, 26th December: Palace v Fulham (15:00)

Saturday, 31st December: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Palace (15:00)

Monday, 2nd January: Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (15:00)

Saturday, 14th January: Chelsea v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 21st January: Palace v Newcastle United (15:00)

Saturday, 4th February: Manchester United v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 11th February: Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)

Saturday, 18th February: Brentford v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 25th February: Palace v Liverpool (15:00)

Saturday, 4th March: Aston Villa v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 11th March: Palace v Manchester City (15:00)

Saturday, 18th March: Arsenal v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 1st April: Palace v Leicester City (15:00)

Saturday, 8th April: Leeds United v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 15th April: Southampton v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 22nd April: Palace v Everton (15:00)

Tuesday, 25th April: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Palace (19:45)

Saturday, 29th April: Palace v West Ham United (15:00)

Saturday, 6th May: Tottenham Hotspur v Palace (15:00)

Saturday, 13th May: Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth (15:00)

Saturday, 20th May: Fulham v Palace (15:00)

Sunday, 28th May: Palace v Nottingham Forest (16:00)