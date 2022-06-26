Palace confirm Ebiowei signing

June 26 2022

Crystal Palace have signed young Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

The 18-year-old has penned a five-year deal and will link up with Patrick Vieira's side on July 1 when his Rams contract expires.

Ebiowei was formerly at Arsenal and joined Derby from Rangers' academy in September 2021.

He made 16 appearances, scoring one goal, and will be reunited with his former teammate Luke Plange at Selhurst Park.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: Im delighted that Malcolm has chosen Crystal Palace as the best place to continue his development, following his impressive breakthrough into senior football in recent months.

"He is a highly coveted young player, and we very much expect to provide a platform for him to flourish at the highest level.