Eagles swoop for keeper

July 1 2022

Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer.

Johnstone, 29, has penned a four-year contract and joins the Eagles after his deal at West Brom expired.

He has played for England three times, making his debut in a friendly win over Romania in June 2021 and also played in two World Cup qualifiers against Andorra that year.

Johnstone said: Im really excited to be here at Crystal Palace. Its a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters  I cant wait to get started.

The goalie started his career as a youngster with Manchester United and had multiple loan spells, the most recent being at Aston Villa between 2017-18.

He then moved to the Baggies full time and claimed the Players Player of the Year award in their 2020/21 Premier League season.