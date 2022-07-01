Eagles swoop for keeper

July 1 2022
Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer.
Johnstone, 29, has penned a four-year contract and joins the Eagles after his deal at West Brom expired.
He has played for England three times, making his debut in a friendly win over Romania in June 2021 and also played in two World Cup qualifiers against Andorra that year.
Johnstone said: Im really excited to be here at Crystal Palace. Its a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters I cant wait to get started.
The goalie started his career as a youngster with Manchester United and had multiple loan spells, the most recent being at Aston Villa between 2017-18.
He then moved to the Baggies full time and claimed the Players Player of the Year award in their 2020/21 Premier League season.
England U19s
at 10.22pm by Teddy Eagle
England U19s
at 9.52pm by AERO
Next seasons kit....?
at 9.26pm by Rachid Rachid Rachid
Next seasons kit....?
at 8.52pm by TheBigToePunt
Kouyate - contract extension?
at 7.03pm by Dubai Eagle
Kouyate - contract extension?
at 6.41pm by Midlands Eagle
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2022 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.