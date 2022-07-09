Palace edge rivals Millwall in goal fest

July 9 2022

Crystal Palace claimed a thrilling 5-4 pre-season victory at home to Millwall.

Played at Palace's Beckenham Academy, Eberechi Eze got the scoring underway after two minutes.

Millwall levelled matters shortly after with a volleyed strike from forward Benik Afobe.

Jordan Ayew put the Eagles back in front after Nathaniel Clyne's shot was parried by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Afobe equalised again for the visitors with a header that beat Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace extended their lead with goals from Jake OBrien and Christian Benteke to make it 4-2.

However, the Lions pegged it back to four goals each through Charlie Cresswell and Zian Flemming.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi grabbed the winning goal for Palace after good work from Odsonne Edouard to seal a South London derby triumph.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Eze, Schlupp, Hughes, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Matthews, O'Brien, Ferguson, Phillips, Adaramola, Rodney, Plange, Ebiowei, Milivojevic, Rak-Sakyi, Benteke, Edouard.

Millwall XI first-half: Bialkowski, Cooper, Evans, Afobe, Malone, Burey, Leonard, Bennett, A. Mitchell, Muller, Honeyman.

Subs: Sandford, Toppaloj, Allen, Boateng, Walker.

Millwall XI second-half: Long, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, B. Mitchell, Bradshaw, Flemming, Cresswell, Saville, Olaofe, Topalloj.