Palace capture midfielder Doucoure

July 11 2022

Crystal Palace have snapped up midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens.

The Mali international has signed a five-year contract with the Eagles, with the transfer subject to international clearance.

Palace paid around £18m plus add-ons for the Doucoure's services after tracking him for some time.

The 22-year-old holding player performed well in Ligue 1 last season as Lens finished seventh.

Doucoure said: "I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. Im proud to be at Palace today."

He began his career at his native Real Bamako and made his Mali debut in 2018, gaining five caps.

Chairman Steve Parish said: "Cheick's arrival is yet another statement of intent, demonstrating our ambition to further improve the squad this summer.

"We are extremely confident that Cheick will adapt seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League and that he will contribute positively to the squad, and I wish him all the very best for his time with us."