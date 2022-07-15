Eagles see Red in Singapore

July 15 2022

Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool in their pre-season friendly in Singapore.

In front of around 50,000 fans at the National Stadium, Liverpool took the lead with a Jordan Henderson strike from 18 yards.

Vicente Guaita then denied the Reds with smart saves from Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mo Salah increased Liverpool's advantage after the break with a trademark dinking run and left-foot finish.

Guaita was on hand again to keep out Darwin Nunez, while Palace's best chance was a blocked shot from Jordan Ayew.

New Derby signing Malcolm Ebiowei was given a run-out for the Eagles, along with Academy youngsters Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney.