Eagles see Red in Singapore

July 15 2022
Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool in their pre-season friendly in Singapore.
In front of around 50,000 fans at the National Stadium, Liverpool took the lead with a Jordan Henderson strike from 18 yards.
Vicente Guaita then denied the Reds with smart saves from Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Mo Salah increased Liverpool's advantage after the break with a trademark dinking run and left-foot finish.
Guaita was on hand again to keep out Darwin Nunez, while Palace's best chance was a blocked shot from Jordan Ayew.
New Derby signing Malcolm Ebiowei was given a run-out for the Eagles, along with Academy youngsters Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney.
