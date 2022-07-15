Crystal Palace FC: The best players

July 15 2022

Crystal Palace were a founding member of the Premier League in 1992 and have consolidated their place back in the top division, writes Ben Griffiths.

Over the course of 13 years, their first four seasons in the top division all resulted in relegation. But for the club, which has been a constant in the first tier since 2013, the fifth attempt was the charm.

Because he has played for the club 400 times since 2004, he now holds the record for most appearances by a player in the Premier League era.

In addition, he is directly responsible for the accumulation of a large number of points for the club.

He has 109 clean sheets under his belt and was named the club's Player of the Year three years in a row from 2007 to 2010, as well as once more in 2014.

In addition to that, he has been given the Fan's Player of the Year title four separate times, making him a genuine legend among the supporters.

Despite the team's challenges on and off the field, Speroni consistently remained committed to the organisation. Quite simply, he is one of the finest players in the history of the club.

Was Dean Gordon the player with the best-left foot in club history? Probably.

Gordon went through Selhurst Park's youth program and signed his first contract as a professional player in 1991. Before leaving the club in 1998, he made 241 appearances.

Relegation marked the end of each of his three Premier League stints, which is hardly the best record for the defender. He was also a legendary attacking player, however, he was also a very good tackler.

For his teammates, Gordon's aggressive surges frequently produced goals, and he also enjoyed the rare screamer, such as his vicious goal against Blackburn in 1998.

Andy Johnson is another striker at Crystal Palace who is frequently mentioned as one of the league's most accurate scorers.

He joined the club quietly because he was used as a makeweight in a deal that sent Clinton Morrison away from the club for £750,000 in 2002.

However, almost immediately after joining the team, Johnson developed into a lethal striker.

In 2004, when the club was re-promoted to the Premier League, Johnson performed as if his life depended on it.

He scored an astounding 21 goals, coming in second place to Thierry Henry in the battle for the Golden Boot.

Despite his efforts, Palace was once again relegated from the league. Although it was his only year in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, he should be commended for finishing as the nation's second-best striker.

Wilfried Zaha, whose talent and impact on the team are exceptional, has the ability to go down in the club's history as the best player ever.

He usually confounds defenders with his lightning-quick pace and dribbling prowess while also enhancing his game with goals.

Similar to Speroni, Zaha has earned the club's Player of the Year title three times. If his outstanding play continues into the upcoming season, he may win it again.

There have been numerous reports linking him with a transfer to one of Europe's top clubs. Zaha's talent and potential are so great that Sir Alex Ferguson decided to make him his final acquisition before he retired.

No matter if Zaha stays or goes, he deserves to be on this list. He is an extraordinary talent, one that Crystal Palace rarely sees. The club will once more have a tough time keeping Zaha this summer.