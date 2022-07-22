Palace held by Leeds in Oz

July 22 2022
Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Australia.
Patrick Viera's side played out a feisty opening period with lots of heavy challenges from both teams.
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford went closest to scoring in the first 45 minutes with a deflected shot in Perth.
The Yorkshire club went ahead with a soft penalty when Joel Ward was deemed to have bundled over Crysencio Summerville in the box. Rodrigo converted the controversial spot-kick for 1-0.
Palace drew level after a Jordan Ayew breakaway resulted in an easy set-up for Jean-Philippe Mateta who finished from close range.
Tyrick Mitchell almost snatched an Eagles winner but the left-back miscued his header from five yards out.
Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh (Ebiowei 65), Edouard (Phillips 80), Mateta (Street, 84), Ayew (Adaramola 84).
Not used: Matthews, Rodney, Quick, OBrien, Siddik, M. Boateng, Raymond, Banks, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.
On Tuesday, a Palace XI beat Gillingham 3-2 at Priestfield Stadium.
Wilfried Zaha (2) and Christian Benteke were the Palace goal scorers.
