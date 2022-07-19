Eagles suffer United loss in Melbourne

July 19 2022
Crystal Palace were defeated 3-1 by Manchester United in a friendly.
Palace came up short in a summer fixture played in front of around 80,000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The Londoners were forced into an early change in goal when Jack Butland had to come off injured inside the first 15 minutes.
Anthony Martial fired United in front after good work from Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia.
Marcus Rashford doubled their lead in the second half before Jadon Sancho made it 3-0.
Joel Ward pulled a goal back for the Eagles by nodding past keeper David de Gea off a corner.
Victor Akinwale might have added another for Palace, but he was pulled down by Will Fish when through on goal.
The United defender was given a straight red card but Palace were unable to make the extra man count.
Palace: Butland (Matthews 15), Clyne (Quick 65), Andersen (Siddik 77), Ward (O'Brien 77), Mitchell (Adaramola 65), Milivojevic (M. Boateng 77), Phillips (Ozoh 65), Rak-Sakyi (Raymond 65), Ebiowei (Banks, 77), Mateta (Ola-Adebomi 65), Ayew (Akinwale 77).
Not used: Guaita, Rodney, Edouard, Street.
On Saturday, a Crystal Palace XI won 4-2 at home to Ipswich Town.
Played at Beckenham, new signing Luke Plange scored a hat-trick, while Christian Benteke got Palace's other goal.
